Local girl scouts in the spirit of giving

A local girl scout troop is working to make Christmas extra special for local children.

The Riverwest Girl Scout troop has been working for weeks, collecting toys and gifts.

This Sunday is their Season Of Generosity Toy Shop.

To sign up – click here.

Families can shop in 15-minute increments and be able to select about three toys per family.

The Girl Scout troop is still in need of gift cards for older children.

If you want to help with that you can drop off your donated gift cards to Daily Bird Café in Riverwest.

Steph Brown Steph with Riverwest Daisy Girl Scouts

