KAFASI's annual Bowls and Bakers soup competition warms the palate

KENOSHA, Wis. — It was a cold, dreary day in Kenosha, perfect conditions for a soup competition.

The annual Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services (KAFASI) Bowls and Bakers fundraiser took place Wednesday at The Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

Kenosha County restaurants competed for local bragging rights and for a good cause to support KAFASI’s mission of serving the area’s aging population.

The funds raised benefit the non-profit's many programs, including Meals on Wheels, family support, and volunteer transportation.

“This is what connected community is all about,” KAFASI Executive Director Ron Tatum said.

“We need the support of the community to sustain, continue to carry out the resources for our programs to be successful for those in need.”

Attendees ranked soups from 10 Kenosha County restaurants. Participating restaurants included Luisa’s (Stuffed Green Pepper) Bassett Creek (Pork Vegetable), Benders North (Cream of Mushroom), Benders South (Chicken Dumpling), Copper Bottom (Clam Chowder), Bristol 45 Diner (Chicken Tortilla), Parkway Chateau (Taco), The Red Oak (North Candy Georgia Bisque), The Sandlots (Korean Chicken Soup) and Wilmot Stage Stop (Cream of Lobster).

The Red Oak’s squash-based, pumpkin-seed North Candy Georgia Bisque won the competition.

Luisa’s Pizza entered as the defending champion. Its popular Stuffed Green Pepper Soup was another popular choice.

“I thought tastes so much like a natural homemade soup that grandma would make,” Kenosha’s Scott Carpenter said.

Paul De Luisa, owner of Luisa’s Pizza, said he was honored to be a part of the annual event.

“We don’t even care if we ever win,” De Luisa said. “It’s about giving back.”

