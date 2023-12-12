Jewish Community Pantry works to provide emergency food source in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — For more than 45 years the Jewish Community Pantry has provided an emergency food source to Milwaukeeans.

This holiday season the pantry is well stocked with all the trimmings for a full holiday dinner.

Steph Connects was invited to the pantry to connect with organizers and volunteers for the holiday season.

