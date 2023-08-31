Hopeless to Hopeful: Women's Health and Recovery Project supports women on their sobriety journeys

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Meghan McWilliams has overdosed more than once.

"I've had a lot of overdoses with alcohol and with other drugs. Honestly, I shouldn't be here to tell you the truth," she shared.

Over two decades she's had to navigate the legal system and has been in and out of treatment.

"Like a revolving door," she said of the last 22 years.

But in the fall of 2021, she was connected with Waukesha County's Women's Health and Recovery Project (WHARP).

"It was a rough road at first. I didn't get sober right away," McWilliams recalled.

But it would turn out to be the right road for her to reach and maintain sobriety. She's now nine months sober.

"It's been a really long road and nothing has really worked for me until I got into this program," she said.

Meghan Williams Meghan McWilliams shared her before and after WHARP pictures

WHARP is for women with substance use disorders. The program collaborates with other county agencies to facilitate a care plan and connect women to treatment, health care, housing, food pantries and so much more.

"Being there alongside them and trying to get all of those barriers that a lot of other facilities have out of the way," said Charlie Hart Sheehan who provides peer support at WHARP. "I know the impacts it has and I am blessed to be here today."

Sheehan provided support for McWilliams as she began her journey to recovery.

"Meghan has a special place in my heart," Sheehan said.

McWilliams said, "The biggest difference was working with a peer support, which was Charlie for me. I mean it truly has changed my life. I think the biggest thing she gave me from the beginning was hope. And I was totally hopeless."

Sheehan was there for Meghan from the very beginning despite some of the early challenges they faced together. Their bond in recovery is undeniable.

"Some people said, 'You know she was just gonna stay the way that she is.' I took that as a personal challenge to stay by her side and help her through those struggles," Sheehan shared.

McWilliams said that she still has days that are hard, but the life she has in recovery is much better than the one she had before. She hopes others will find the courage to ask for help before they get to the point of overdose like she did.

"As much as you can, just try not to give up. Try to reach out," McWilliams said. "It might not be pretty and it's going to be hard, but it's so worth it in the end."

Now McWilliams is looking into providing peer support through WHARP herself.

Sheehan wants anyone who is struggling to know there are resources.

"There is hope. There is definitely a life on the other side and we are here to help in that," Sheehan said.

If you or someone you know is ready to start a recovery journey, you can contact WHARP at 262-548-7211.

