HER Scholarship: Recipient shares her success story

For decades, the Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee has provided scholarships to non-traditional students.

The program is called “HER SCHOLARSHIP” and Steph Brown sat down with a recipient whose life was changed because of a $3,000 scholarship gift.

Kathleen Turner says she made it all the way to her senior year. She had only a few credits left to complete to graduate and was told she'd have to come up with $3,000 to continue.

At the time, she was being laid off from her job as a bus driver. She had three children at home and had exhausted all of her financial resources.

Turner is sharing her journey and the moment she got a call from the Women's Fund of Greater Milwaukee, telling her she had been chosen for the HER Scholarship.

This news meant she wouldn't have to drop out and she would be able to graduate from college.

Steph Connects with Kathleen and the Executive Director of the Women's Fund of Greater Milwaukee.

