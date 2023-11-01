Future Urban Leaders on a mission to develop Milwaukee's youth

MILWAUKEE — Developing Milwaukee youth is a mission Future Urban Leaders has been dedicated to for a decade.

Students interact with industry professionals in everything from law, the arts, and entrepreneurship to name a few.

In Wednesday's Steph Connects, Steph introduces us to the organization’s Executive Director, Darnell Hamilton, who is taking this small organization to new heights.

Hamilton has been at the helm of Future Urban Leaders for exactly 15 months.

He says, his drive to take Future Urban Leaders to the next level comes from his desire to provide some of the same opportunities that contributed to his success.

