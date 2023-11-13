Free gas, food at Kwik Trips: Kenosha DJ helps kick off Charity Week

KENOSHA, Wis. — It’s not every day you see smiles at the gas pumps.

The 15th annual DJ Mr. 262’s Charity Week kicked off with a pleasant surprise for dozens of Kenosha residents who were treated to free gas and food at two Kwik Trip locations on Monday.

The week of giving wraps up with a bowling fundraiser on Saturday and a community dinner on Sunday. A special event is planned each day.

“If it’s something we can help you with, I’m going to help you with it,” said Carey Norris, aka DJ Mr. 262. “If it’s an idea that you think that you know for the community or the youth, if it makes sense, if I can afford it, I’m going to do it.”

Originally a weekend event, Charity Week became a seven-day event when its popularity soared 15 years ago.

It’s become the favorite week of the year for Norris.

“I’m going to cry too when I get home,” Norris said. “It’s a blessing and it’s an honor to represent the 262 area code and to be able to have so many volunteers and donors to come out and support what I do.”

Six local high school students help volunteer on Monday.

Indian Trail junior Jahsiah Barker filled up the gas tank for a very appreciative homeless man, who uses the vehicle to stay warm throughout the day.

“So when I paid for his gas, he told me how much it really helped him out,” Barker said> “He just really let me know it meant a lot to him and that it was helping him out truly. I don’t know. It just made me really happy.”

Kenosha’s Casey Raddatz enjoyed a free cup of coffee.

“It really does a lot for people because you know people need this stuff,” Raddatz said. “It puts a smile on people’s faces. It’s nice to see people like this are still out there.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip