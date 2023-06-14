First look inside Ronald McDonald House expansion

For nearly 40 years the Ronald McDonald House has been a place of comfort and support to families.

Over the years more than 50,000 families called it home while their children were being treated at Children’s Wisconsin.

The house welcomed a few select supporters inside and our own Steph Brown was there for the celebration.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this video.

