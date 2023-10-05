'Fathers Making Progress': Local man on mission to help dads after losing son

MILWAUKEE — Something contagious is spreading at the home of Terron and Chrystal Edwards.

It's laughter love and warmth.

TMJ4 was there as the family played a game of charades with their cell phones.

But those sweet moments do not show the entire story of Terron Edwards' early challenges. His father was shot and killed when Terron was only 9 years old.

"Life isn't always easy. Life hasn't always been easy," he admits.

Edwards is the founder of "Fathers Making Progress." The organization helps dads be the best they can be through support, information, and classes.

"We provide the what's next, the what's now. We don't pat you on the back and see you on your way. We have a place that people can continue to be a part of."

He points out, "I look out and see so many things happening, not just in the city and in my neighborhood but around the country. I'm like, I bet you that somewhere in that young man's life was someone who failed him."

Edwards is a devoted family man and father of five. He admits he could have gone down the wrong path.

Edwards admits, "I could have easily been one of those kids that you all wrote news stories about. I really was one of those kids you wrote news stories about."

Edwards was only 16 when his oldest son was born. Sadly he lost his son last year.

He gets emotional talking about it.

"He was at his mom's house. He shot himself with her gun... We just couldn't get it right."

Through that pain, an awakening.

"I've chosen to celebrate his life."

And with his group " Father's Making Progress," Edwards works to change the cycle and save men forced to endure trauma.

He understands what some young men go through.

"The abandonment, the not-enoughness, the anger, the not understanding, the lack of guidance."

Edwards' loving wife, Chrystal Edwards, takes pride in her husband's work.

When asked what makes her most proud about her husband, she responds: "Everything! When I first met Terron, he was 31, I was 28. I was so impressed with him. I was so impressed by his ambition, his drive, and his passion."

The couple adopted Asiya Ryzlewicz when she was 9 years old. Her biological parents could not take care of her. She says the couple likely saved her life.

"I don't know where I'd be, I'd probably be dead or in the street. If I wanted to give up they wouldn't let me give up. I appreciate that a lot."

Chrystal shares, "I want my children to be successful upstanding members of the community, to be the type of people who give back. I want them to be pillars so they can be a beacon of hope to the people around them.

Terron and Chrystal laid a foundation of love and acceptance; the primary mission of Fathers Making Progress.

Her husband agrees and adds, "In the back of my mind this voice says you ain't seen nothing yet."

The devoted dad adds, "Helping people find their footing and bringing families back together. I'm literally living in my purpose. This is what I'm supposed to be getting up and doing every day."

Learn more about Fathers Making Progress by clicking here.

