Edith Cocktail Bar and Milwaukee Jazz Institute are Elevating Friday Nights

Edith Cocktail Bar has partnered with Milwaukee Jazz Institute to elevate Friday nights to the tune of jazz music.

Rhodi Love, the visionary behind Edith Cocktail Bar, expressed her excitement about the partnership, "My vision was to establish a premier cocktail bar in Milwaukee, and partnering with Milwaukee Jazz Institute will surely help enhance our unique approach to the cocktail experience," said Love.

Performances run every Friday from 6-9 p.m. during the month of October.

The partnership between The Milwaukee Jazz Institute and Edith Cocktail Bar is set to be a beacon of cultural enrichment in Milwaukee, promising unforgettable Friday nights filled with luxury cocktails and a classy musical experience.

