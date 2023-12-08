'Dance For Diversity' premiers at NO STUDIOS

Dance For Diversity is an annual screen dance project series that is made for artists of color to elevate their voices.

Through the expression of dance, the artists share their stories of identity as they interpret racial stereotypes, discrimination, and assumptions.

Each artist created an original solo dance piece on film.

These solo expressions will be debuted at NO STUDIOS on December 8 and 9.

The project's creator, Elisabeth Roskopf, partnered with Danceworks, Inc. to launch Dance for Diversity.

The partnership is supported by generous funds from The Greater Milwaukee Foundation and United Performing Arts Fund.

Elisabeth was inspired to create Dance For Diversity after sharing her personal story of identity through the award-winning short dance film, Provenance: A Letter to My Daughter.

She is now creating a permanent space for underrepresented artists to share their personal stories and connect with other artists who share similar life experiences.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip