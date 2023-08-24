Cool sounds of jazz for children and families at Children's Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE/WAUWATOSA — Children's Wisconsin patients and families will have the opportunity to experience the healing power of music during Jazz on the Plaza: A Concert for Kids.

Smooth jazz performances are presented by Billboard charting artists from the Fresh Coast Jazz Festival.

Patients and their families gathered to hear the sweet sounds of musicians Lin Rountree and Jeff Ryan.

Steph Connects was invited for a cool and smooth concert.

