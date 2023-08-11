Contractor gifts new roof to adoptive family in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A local contracting company has incorporated a mission of building a stronger community. The Edge Contracting is gifting an entire roof to a foster and adoptive mother.

It's a partnership with Chosen In Love, a non-profit organization dedicated to foster and adoptive families.

Steph Connects was there as the new roof went on and to connect with the owner of The Edge, Chosen in Love founder, and the adoptive mother receiving the gift.

Watch a little preview of what Steph Connects is working on in the video at the top of this article.

