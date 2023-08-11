Watch Now
NewsCommunity Voices

Actions

Contractor gifts new roof to adoptive family in Waukesha

Steph Connects as a local contractor gifts a roof to an adoptive family
A local contracting company has incorporated a mission of building a stronger community. The Edge Contracting is gifting an entire roof to a foster and adoptive mother.
ROOF1IMG_9051.jpg
Posted at 5:00 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 18:00:59-04

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A local contracting company has incorporated a mission of building a stronger community. The Edge Contracting is gifting an entire roof to a foster and adoptive mother.

It's a partnership with Chosen In Love, a non-profit organization dedicated to foster and adoptive families.

Steph Connects was there as the new roof went on and to connect with the owner of The Edge, Chosen in Love founder, and the adoptive mother receiving the gift.

Watch a little preview of what Steph Connects is working on in the video at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device