Closer look at youth mental health: High levels of depression, suicidal thoughts in teens

We’ve brought you stories of youth doing amazing things, but while we highlight those things we’re also learning, according to the CDC, many teenagers across the country are showing high levels of persistent sadness, depression, and in some cases suicidal thoughts.

In Wednesday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph sits down with youth mental health professionals, Dr. Courtney Weston, Clinical Psychologist and Clinical School Liaison, Rada Drca, who offered perspective to parents and adults when interacting with children and teens going through anxiety.

They say in a post-Covid era, there is pressure to get caught up and “back to normal.”

This on top of the body image issues, social media, and peer comparison experts say young people are struggling more now than ever.

