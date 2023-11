MILWAUKEE — 'Twas The Night Before by Cirque du Soleil is coming to Milwaukee and rehearsals kicked off Monday.

Steph Brown was invited to connect with the production artistic director and one of the leading artists.

[Watch the video at the top of this article]

For more information and tickets, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip