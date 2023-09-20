Carrying a legacy through shoes: Local nonprofit remembers life of man that started it all

MILWAUKEE — A community leader and business owner is remembering the person who helped him get his start.

Jacarrie Carr owns a nonprofit called Kicks4Kids. He takes new and gently used shoes, customizes them, and gives them back to kids before the school year starts.

His business started 11 years ago when he met 8-year-old Dayvon Smith.

Carr noticed Dayvon couldn’t play basketball in his shoes. That’s when he went to Facebook asking for the community’s help.

“I gave the little guy the shoes and after that, he blossomed. His behavior got better, ended up making the team and hooping a little bit. He was talented,” Carr said.

After meeting Dayvon, he established his nonprofit. To date, he has given away over 25,000 shoes to kids across the country.

That’s why the news of Dayvon’s death absolutely devastated him.

“It just was shocking. It hurt a lot and it brought me back to my purpose. That’s the very kid that helped me start my journey,” Carr said sadly.

Dayvon, 19 years old, was shot and killed September 12 near 19th and Clarke.

TMJ4 reached out to his family. They said he was loved dearly, and the family is not the same without him. He leaves behind a one-year-old daughter.

“He was one of those kids who always wanted to be surrounded by love,” Carr said.

“I want to bring that love back that Dayvon and I had to all the kids that have come through my program.”

Carr said as he continues to give back, he’s doing it in Dayvon’s name. He hopes to create a scholarship in his honor to help kids who have lost their fathers.

“Keep my name alive. I can hear him saying that,” Carr smiled.

Carr has raised $1,000 for Dayvon’s funeral. His family also started a GoFundMe.

