Carmen Nickerson releases a long-awaited solo album, 'Room to Grow'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s music scene is growing. One local singer-songwriter is debuting her first solo album. Indie artist, Carmen Nickerson.

Nickerson spent her childhood in Iowa and has been in Milwaukee for more than 20 years. She says her debut album "Room to Grow" reflects her deep heartland values and love for various genres.

Nickerson is performing throughout the Milwaukee area for the next couple of months.

Steph Brown was invited to the recording studio for a musical connection.

[Watch the video at the top of the article for more]

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip