Brown Black and Brews introduces Milwaukee to brewers from across the country

MILWAUKEE — HYFIN’s Brown, Black & Brews: The 5th Ingredient introduces the Milwaukee area to brews from Black & Brown-owned breweries from around the country.

It will include over 10 breweries as well as Milwaukee’s own My Soul Brew Kombucha - the first female Black-owned brewer in Wisconsin.

The 5th Ingredient is a nod to brewers who know it takes 4 ingredients to brew beer. What’s missing? Culture, the 5th ingredient.

Wisconsin is the home of the first Black-owned brewery (People’s Brewery) founded by Theodore Mack, Sr., and we are proud to announce that Saturday, August 26th will be proclaimed Theodore Mack, Sr Day!

