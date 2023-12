One of Milwaukee’s favorite holiday musicals is back.

Black Nativity by Langston Hughes is opening this Thursday at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater.

Steph Brown was invited to rehearsals as the cast preps for opening day for this edition of Steph Connects.

Watch the video at the top of this article.

