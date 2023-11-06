Beloved Kenosha educator misses popular fundraiser while recovering from injury

KENOSHA, Wis. — St. Joseph Catholic Academy’s Pauline McTernan rarely misses a day of school much less the biggest event of the year.

After spending months organizing Saturday’s annual Lancer Gala, McTernan watched from home while recovering from a broken leg.

The longtime Kenosha educator suffered the injury from a parking lot tumble at the St. Joseph football playoff victory over Cuba City on Oct. 20 at Ameche Field.

McTernan had successful surgery to repair a fractured femur.

The 84-year-old McTernan watched the entire Lancer Gala via security cameras. The event raised several hundred thousand dollars, according to McTernan’s son Brian McTernan.

“I had to call her on speakerphone during the live auction so she could listen to it,” Brian McTernan said.

The funds will be used for improved security, infrastructure, dedicated STREAM labs, campus beautification, and a new boiler system.

Pauline McTernan’s career in education spans nearly six decades. She’s served as the St. Joseph Director of Development for over 20 years, following 36 years as an elementary school teacher for Kenosha Unified.

“I’m not in it to get a pat on the back,” Pauline McTernan said. “I’m in it to raise money for the kids. That’s the only reason I’m doing this.”

