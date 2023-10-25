Balancing youth mental health and social media, experts weigh in

In the age of technology and social media, young people often seek constant approval from their peers.

There is a growing percentage of young social media users, becoming addicted to social networking sites, according to the Addiction Center.

In Wednesday's Steph Connects, Steph sits down with local youth mental health professionals to gain a little more insight into what parents can look for in their children as they consume social media.

Dr. Courtney Weston and Clinical School Liaison, Rada Drca give us a little insight into the addictive implications of social media both physically and psychologically.

Both experts agree social media is constantly pulling at all of us. They stress, constantly analyzing the way social media is being used and adding a balance of actual person-to-person time in your life.

