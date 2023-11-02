Author of 'The Inclusive Language Field Guide' visits Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The ultimate road map to welcoming, including, and honoring everyone is now in book form. It’s called The Inclusive Language Field Guide.

The book is designed to help people avoid making embarrassing mistakes with language that might be outdated or out of touch.

Dr. Suzanne Wertheim has a PhD in linguistics. She’s taught at some of the country’s top universities and consulted with companies like Google, Reddit, and NewsNation.

Linguistic anthropologist Suzanne Wertheim offers six easy-to-understand principles to guide any communication—written or spoken—with anyone:

• Reflect reality

• Show respect

• Draw people in

• Incorporate other perspectives

• Prevent erasure

• Recognize pain points

Filled with real-world examples, high-impact word substitutions, and exercises that boost new skills, this book builds a foundational toolkit so people can evaluate what is and isn't inclusive language on their own...

