American Cancer Society's Road to Recovery Program provides free rides to cancer patients

Imagine having a life-threatening disease, state-of-the-art treatment to fight it, and not being able to get to the appointments.

The American Cancer Society’s - Road to Recovery Program is in place to make sure every cancer patient who needs a ride, gets to every treatment appointment. The Road to Recovery program provides free rides to cancer patients.

This year, more than 37,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer in Wisconsin, according to the American Cancer Society.

Often, getting transportation to every treatment appointment can be the difference in life or death.

"There is a better chance of survival if they can make each and every treatment," says Chris Nielsen, Associate Director of Cancer Center Partnerships.

In Tuesday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph introduces us to a volunteer driver who is dedicating his time to helping others fight and win their cancer battle.

Steph Connects spent a morning with volunteer driver Mike Donohoo and cancer fighter Mary Kirchner.

The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteer drivers. Volunteer drivers must be between the ages of 18 and 84, have a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, and have access to a safe, reliable car.

All volunteer drivers are strongly encouraged to stay up to date with COVID vaccinations.

Change someone’s life in as little as one hour a week by ensuring a ride is available, so care isn’t stopped or delayed. Connect at cancer.org/drive or call us at 1-800-227-2345 to learn more about Road To Recovery volunteer opportunities in your area.

