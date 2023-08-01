Aloha Wisconsin summer program exposes students to STEAM through social-emotional learning model

A summer school curriculum is filled with science, technology, and math but the students don’t realize that’s what they’re learning.

It's SHARP Literacy’s Aloha Wisconsin and Steph was invited inside to connect with first and second graders as they explore the environment.

This summer program exposes students to STEAM through a social-emotional learning model.

It feels like art but it’s actually a fun science lesson.

Watch this full edition of Steph's Connects on the video at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip