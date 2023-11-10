Adidas collabs with local philanthropist on new sneaker

MILWAUKEE — Adidas is joining forces with one of our local philanthropists to launch a new sneaker in Milwaukee this Saturday.

Eric 'Shake' James, owner of Clicks, has partnered with Adidas to create his "Day One" sneaker.

The design of the shoe pays tribute to legendary 80s hip-hop DJ, Jam Master Jay.

We’re getting an exclusive look at the shoe and the creative mind behind the design in Friday's Steph Connects.

