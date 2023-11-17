Acting Out: A performing arts class is helping children cope with anxiety

Addressing mental health in children is at the forefront of one local performing arts studio.

Above the Clouds now has an acting class that helps kids cope with anxiety and mild forms of depression.

The class is called “Acting Out”. This is the first class of its kind at Above the Clouds.

It started as a pilot after recognizing a need within some existing students.

Through acting techniques, the workshops help students process sadness, the desire to self-harm, traumas and triggers, and importantly the ability to express their feelings while becoming aware of their emotions.

The pilot class is becoming so Above the Clouds is planning to add two sessions in the new year.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip