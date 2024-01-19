Where your baby shower donations go: Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center

MILWAUKEE — When you're worried about how you're going to afford diapers for your baby, it's hard to focus on anything else.

At Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, TMJ4 Community Baby Shower donations are given to families to meet those basic needs so parents can focus on getting the care their families need.

"It means that parents have a chance to breathe and provide," Alaina Hanks said of the significance of the donations.

Hanks is the Deputy Director of Child and Family Services at the health center.

"If they're coming to therapy, if they're coming to go to groups, if they're coming for a medical appointment and what have you, but in the back of their heads they're like 'I don't have diapers for this baby,' they're really not tending to the needs they have here," Hanks said.

The health center provides culturally-sensitive care to a primarily indigenous community including primary care, dental, and mental health care.

Hanks works alongside Crystal Martinez, who is a Child and Family Services Coordinator. Together they also run the 'Little Seedlings' which provides wraparound resources and support to parents or expecting parents.

Martinez said there's a big need for all the basics whether it's formula, clothes or toiletries.

"The biggest one is diapers and wipes," said Martinez of the most common items families ask for.

Martinez and Hanks are looking forward to pick up day once donation collection is done.

"Last year was the first time that Crystal and I were part of the donation process. We were stunned by how much was there and how much was available and how much went to not just us, but all these organizations. And I think it's just such a beautiful example of a community wrapping a baby in love and care," Hanks shared.

You can have a direct impact on families in our community by dropping off basic baby items at any WaterStone Bank location through the end of the month.

Items in need include diapers, wipes, formula and new clothes. All donations will go directly to Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center and four other local organizations. You can also make a monetary donation by clicking here.

Hanks said monetary donations help them buy big ticket items like car seats or pack n' plays.

"I think we take for granted what a baby shower really is," Hanks said. "You get a lot of stuff when you're an individual at a baby shower and a lot of the families we see don't have that. They just don't have access to it."

If you're wondering what the best thing to get for the baby shower is, Hanks said you can ask yourself two questions to figure it out.

"What's the most important thing that you needed for your baby? What's something you want your future children to have access to no matter what the situation is?"

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip