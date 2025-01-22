TMJ4's Community Baby Shower supporting the Gerald L Ignace Indian Health Center

MILWAUKEE — This month marks TMJ4's 23rd Community Baby Shower, a time when you can help make a difference by donating much-needed baby supplies to local organizations that will use them to assist families in need.

One of these organizations is located on the city's south side. The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center has been providing healthcare services to Wisconsin's Native American community since 1999.

The center takes an all-encompassing approach to healthcare, offering a medical clinic, dental services, physical therapy, child and family services, and more.

Supporting new families through programs like Little Seedlings is one of the center's priorities.

"It's one of those things that a lot of parents don't think they need until they're really talking about what parenting is like," said Alaina Hanks, clinical director of child and family therapy at the center.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The center offers coaching and other resources for families.

However, providing those resources isn't always easy. It's something you can help with through TMJ4's Community Baby Shower.

At the Ignace Center, Hanks says families they work with often need infant clothing, car seats for newborns, and pack-and-plays. They hope to provide support for families during their time of need.

"Having a baby brings a lot of fears, right?" Hanks said. "If this is your first time, especially, or maybe this is your third baby and it's a new experience because it is every time."

Here is how you can help!

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip