China's Wang/X. Y. Xia upset Brazil's Agatha/Duda in pool play

BOX SCORE

Brazil's top duo of Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda "Duda" Santos Lisboa, the No. 3-ranked women's beach volleyball pairing in the world, shockingly fell to China's No. 9-ranked pairing of Fan Wang and Xinyi Xia in straight sets Tuesday morning.

Agatha/Duda were heavily favored to remain perfect in pool play of the Olympic women's beach volleyball tournament, but Wang and Xia got the better of them in a close set to start the match, winning 21-18. Fan and Xia then carried their momentum from the first set into the second, earning a 21-14 victory thanks to some stingy defense and clutch digs.

Agatha and Duda will next take on Canada's Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson (ranked No. 16) as they look to return to the win column.