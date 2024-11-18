USS Beloit Docked at Veteran's Park ahead of commissioning ceremony

MILWAUKEE — The USS Beloit docked at Veteran's Park in Milwaukee Sunday night ahead of its namesake commissioning ceremony Saturday, November 23.

This will be the 15th Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to sail under the USS Beloit name. This type of ship is fast, agile and designed to sail in shallow coastal waters and the open ocean. The ship will travel the globe on all types of missions.

Gen. Marcia Anderson will lead the commissioning ceremony Saturday as the sponsor of the ship. During the ceremony, Anderson will shout, "Man our ship and bring her to life!" The crew will then lift up the commissioning pennant and the Beloit will become part of a fleet.

After the ceremony, the Beloit will head to Florida to be stationed out of Mayport in Jacksonville.

TMJ4 The USS Beloit docked at Veteran's Park Sunday ahead of its commissioning ceremony on Nov. 23.

Anyone can attend the ceremony on Saturday and can request tickets here, but it is on a first come first serve basis and will officially close on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

If anyone wants to attend, but cannot, there will be a live stream beginning at 9:45 a.m. here.

The parking lot in Veteran's Park will be reserved for bus groups, law enforcement and the ADA.

Guests and onlookers can park at the following paid garages:

Museum Center Garage at 910 E. Michigan St.

Couture Garage at 909 E. Michigan St.

US bank Garage at 716 E. Clybourn St.

Shuttles will be provided to get to the event at the Milwaukee Art Center.

