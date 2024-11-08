'They've taught us so much': Whitnall Middle School students honor Veterans

Whitnall Middle School was transformed and filled with love, respect and thankfulness as students poured out honor onto our United States Veterans.

It was a celebration students have grown to love and work hard to make special each year.

“I think it’s important to respect the veterans and I feel like doing this shows that respect,” said Anna-Maria Lesyk, 8th Grader.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Anna-Maria Lesyk is an 8th Grader at Whitnall Middle School.

“I mentioned this last year and I’ll mention it again, every guy that came here today, when they leave will walk a little taller and the hair on the back of your neck will stand up a little bit,” said Harold Bolstad, local VFW, Vietnam Veteran. “And I’m telling you for a fact that it does.”

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Harold Bolstad is a local VFW member and Vietnam Veteran.

“I think today will be really fun,” said Vince Koeppel, 7th Grader. “It’s just really fun and nice to hear about their stories. Like we learned about someone who was in Vietnam who survived Agent Orange I think it was.”

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Vince Koeppel is a 7th Grader at Whitnall Middle School.

It was an exchange of experiences and appreciation that grows stronger each year.

Watch: Students honor those who served ahead of Veterans Day.

Students at Whitnall Middle School honor local veterans

“Well what’s nice now is that a lot of them say thank you for your service and thank you for your sacrifice and a lot of the Vietnam veterans say welcome home,” said Bolstad.

“I feel great,” said Bolstad. “I don’t know what else to say, you just feel great. You’re honored and have respect from people. That’s all you want. I don’t want anything else.”

