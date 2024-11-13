Milwaukee Marine Veteran still looks to serve his community by fighting hunger

MILWAUKEE — Sal Gonzalez's days usually start the same way: by moving boxes and filling trucks at the Hunger Task Force warehouse in West Milwaukee.

It's one of the many responsibilities he juggles with his job at Hunger Task Force. That flexibility is something he learned through his service as a US Marine.

"I joined the military during Operation Desert Storm, Desert Shield, right around that area," Gonzalez told TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones.

During Sal's one tour as a Marine, he worked on an Amphibious Assault Vehicle Crew, making his way up to an instructor position.

"It was pretty cool you know, all of my students, they looked at me like I was something with all-knowing and knowledge, so it kinda felt pretty good," Gonzalez said.

His helpful leadership still carries over at Hunger Task Force for one of his most crucial job responsibilities, delivering food to partnered pantries around Milwaukee.

On Tuesday, that delivery was to the pantry at Jim Luther New Hope Center on the south side of Milwaukee.

"We're lucky to have him," said Jack Bolog, the operations manager at the New Hope Center.

Sal drops off pallets of food, volunteers slide the food into their basement storage facility, and then shelves are stocked.

Approximately 10,000 lbs of food were delivered Tuesday to this pantry that feeds over 500 families a month.

Sal helps coordinate the food delivery.

"Sal being proactive is just one more way we can be assured we're going to have all our boxes checked," Bolog said.

As for Sal, he's found his place at Hunger Task Force. A place he can continue his service, even out of uniform.

"The main thing that drew me is, you get to help people," Gonzalez said. "And Hunger Task Force has been doing it for a long time."

