Local Vietnam War veteran shares path to U.S. citizenship, lessons learned

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — For the month of November, in honor of our nation's veterans, we're celebrating some of our local heroes and the work they are doing in the community.

We spoke to one Vietnam vet who now pays it forward to the country and community which gave him a new start.

“I owe everything I am to the military - my family, my children,” said Sgt. Jose Ruiz, Vietnam War Veteran, U.S. Army.

Jose Ruiz is full of stories.

Born in Monterrey, Mexico as one of nine children, his family made their way to the Midwest when he was a teen.

“When I came here, we came by Greyhound, and came here and immigrated to Milwaukee,” said Ruiz.

Jose says his first few months here were rough.

“Of course, in those days, they had no Spanish-speaking teachers, people that could guide us on what to do and how to learn the language and I was 15 and a half years old, so I was a little lost,” said Ruiz.

In 1966, he and a friend walked into an Army recruitment office downtown, and close to 60 years later, that day is as clear as ever in his mind.

“I distinctly remember him picking up my paper, looking at it, and says, ‘You made it. You're in the U.S. Army,’” said Ruiz.

Soon after enlisting, Jose was sent to Vietnam.

“I was there during the Tet Offensive. The heaviest days of the fighting, and I was 19 years old. I grew up in a hurry,” said Ruiz.

When his tour ended, Jose says he was able to fulfill a lifelong dream: becoming a U.S. citizen.

He then spent the next 30 years as a member of the Army Reserves, learning a lot about himself in the process.

“I loved the military because it taught me a lot of discipline. It taught me to guide my family because, as you know, most Latinos are a little harder than most people. We don't come with instructions,” said Ruiz.

But, Jose says that freedom allows him to keep growing.

In his retirement, he now works with different organizations in Milwaukee, including Mexican Fiesta and Honor Flight, to continue to support those who gave him so much.

“What are you most proud of with your service?” said Elaine Rojas-Castillo.

“Whatever I could, whatever I did, I tried to do the best I could,” said Ruiz. “I’m a beautiful friend, maybe, I’m not 100%. But I know as a father, I am. Because ever since my children were born, I've always been there. Always,” said Ruiz.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip