WAUWATOSA, Wisc. — “This journey has been a labor of love,” said Berdie Cowser, Ph.D., Vice President of Housing & Development, Center for Veterans Issues.

Berdie Cowser loves getting involved.

TMJ4 News Berdie Cowser, Ph.D., Vice President of Housing & Development, Center for Veterans Issues

Since 2001, she has worked with the Center for Veterans Issues, a local nonprofit that offers resources for our area’s servicemen and women.

“I think this has been really my ministry, and a place that really has been my calling, and so I'm just so glad that the Lord called me to be here to serve these veterans, and it's just been an amazing journey,” said Cowser.

Her connection to the Armed Forces is a long one.

Watch: How a local female Army vet pays it forward

Local female Army vet pays it forward by supporting fellow servicemen and women

She served in the Army, joining generations of family members who enlisted before her.

“I have a sister that is a veteran. I have a brother that was a veteran, two uncles on my dad's side that were veterans, and my grandfather was a World War II veteran,” said Cowser.

Her focus at CVI lies in supporting homeless veterans, specifically through the shelter where they have partnered with the Hunger Task Force to be able to provide veterans with three healthy and free meals per day.

“The military has taught me a lot, and I'm very grateful for that, and I've been able to transition those skills that I've learned in the military into my civilian career,” said Cowser.

As the organization continues to grow, Cowser says she hopes others join her in supporting her fellow veterans and helping them thrive.

“It has been something that I have really just grown to love, the Center for Veterans Issues, and I'm really happy to be able to be here to serve,” said Cowser.

A love that others are grateful she is willing to share.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip