Kenosha veterans gather for annual celebration at Christian Life

KENOSHA, Wis. — It was a day of gratitude on Friday at Journey Church.

Elected officials, community leaders, and an appreciative crowd of Christian Life School students and staff honored over 100 military veterans at the 18th Veterans Day Celebration.

Racine Police Officer Benjamin Eiden was the event’s featured guest. Eiden served four years in the United States Marine Corps and toured Afghanistan.

“Any veteran will tell you, we don’t like the limelight,” Eiden said. “I do this not for myself, I do this for the men who I’ve served with in my platoon, people in the force, everyone on the stage behind me.”

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner also served in the Marine Corps. The Kenosha native said he became emotional standing on stage surrounded by other veterans, who received multiple standing ovations.

"It’s a powerful display,” Zoerner said. “And when they play the songs for us. And when they sing to us and do the Pledge of Alliance. Every step of it is so well choreographed. The whole event is so moving. I appreciated it so much.”

JEFFREY ZAMPANTI Journey Church is the site of the annual Christian Life Veterans Day Celebration.

Perhaps the most touching part of the celebration was the involvement of the Christian Life students. The school’s concert band, orchestra, and chorus performed.

“I think it’s a great experience for us to have at this school to be able to do this for them,” Christian Life junior Sara Barbaro said. “Because It’s something bigger than ourselves that maybe some people just like goes over their heads. They don’t realize how important this is.”

The student’s appreciation didn’t go unnoticed.

“When you come into the ceremony and you see the children walk across the stage waving their American flags, it’s moving,” Zoerner said. “It’s powerful.”

