'I turned to music': Menomonee Falls veteran's first song aims to help others heal

MILWAUKEE — A local veteran is using music not only as an outlet for himself but as a way to inspire others.

Jesse Tyler Frewerd is a singer and songwriter from Menomonee Falls who released his first song, “Soldier Coming Home”, on Veterans Day.

The song, written in 2017, is a heartfelt melody about his journey and the power of resilience.

“The song isn’t the end of the story. It was just a moment in time where there were difficulties. I wanted people to know there is a fulfilling life and hope beyond those difficulties,” Frewerd explained.

The song in part is inspired by Frewerd’s service in the army. He was deployed in Iraq in 2004, where he said he saw and experienced things that still live with him today.

“I had an improvised explosive device go off right under the Humvee we were in. Shrapnel went everywhere and it was a miracle we were all okay physically,” Frewerd recalled.

After coming home, music became a transformative outlet for him to process and heal from the challenges and memories he faced while serving his country.

“I struggled for a long time with that. It was this rollercoaster of seven years or so trying to get my bearings,” Frewerd explained.

As he continued pursuing his passion, his music grew to highlight all of the transformative moments in his life, like the birth of his children.

In 2017, Frewerd went to Nashville where he collaborated with experienced songwriters through a nonprofit called CreatiVets. The organization’s goal is to empower wounded veterans to heal through arts and music.

Frewerd also took advantage of a national organization started in Milwaukee called Guitars 4 Vets. With locations across the country, they help veterans learn to play the guitar as a way to cope with PTSD.

“If you recognize something is wrong, don’t be ashamed of that. Sometimes you need help from others.”

Frewerd often performs live around the Milwaukee area. For more information, you can visit his website. His new song is also available on all streaming platforms.

