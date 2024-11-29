How a Kenosha veteran honors his fellow heroes and inspires his community

KENOSHA — For veteran Steve Tindall, serving his community was only the beginning. Long after his active duty in the Navy ended, he continues to give back to his community.

Tindall recalls the first time he did a pinning ceremony for a veteran in hospice care. Since then, he has made it his mission to honor veterans and connect with their families.

"I got there, and the nurse came out, and she's kind of weepy-eyed, and she says, ‘I'm sorry, the patient passed away five minutes ago..would you still like to do it?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah, I can still honor him," Tindall said.

Steve Tindall

He said that is one of his most "memorable moments" and something that he's the most proud of.

"I got through it, I did a decent job and I made the family a little bit happier with the whole process," Tindall said.

In addition to the pinning ceremonies for veterans who are receiving end-of-life care, Tindall takes part in dozens of other events. All of which are dedicated to honoring veterans.

"I do this because I love what I do. I feel like I'm making an impact," Tindall said. "I feel like I'm making other people's lives a little bit happier and that's important to me."

Steve Tindall

He also remembered the first Veteran's Day ceremony that he was a part of. That day, he addressed more than 300 people.

As Tindall continues to inspire his community and honor veterans, like him, he encourages others to join him in giving back.

"I always tell my fellow veterans, find something you're passionate about and volunteer," Tindall said. "Let your community know you care."

