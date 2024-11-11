Here’s where veterans can get freebies, discounts, and more today

Today, many businesses are honoring veterans with special offers! Veterans can enjoy free meals, drinks, exclusive discounts, and other great perks.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke to Vietnam Air Force veteran Robert Crawford — he says those freebies are one of the things he looks forward to most on Veterans Day.

TMJ4, Andrea Williams Robert Crawford is a Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam.

"All the restaurants give us free food," he says. "And I'm proud of this country."

Crawford lives at Veteran's Manor, which provides veterans like him safe, affordable housing.

Andrea also met Doug Dean while cycling along the lake — he says his brother is also a Vietnam veteran and he's grateful for the sacrifice of servicemen like him.

TMJ4, Andrea Williams Doug Dean is grateful to America's servicemen and women on Veteran's Day.

"What my brother did during the Tet Offensive...I can still see the letters he sent me, and they are nothing but scary," Dean said. "It's something you reflect upon."

Starbucks

Gene J. Puskar/AP This is the Starbucks logo on a sign outside a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Need to power up? Grab a free tall coffee at Starbucks today! The offer applies to hot or iced drinks. To find a location near you, click here.

Wendy's

Reed Saxon/AP This Jan. 29, 2012 photo, shows a Wendy's sign at a restaurant in Culver City, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Looking for a bite to eat for breakfast? Veterans and active-duty military can go to Wendy's to get a free Breakfast Combo during breakfast hours today at participating locations. Click here to find a Wendy's near you.

Dunkin'

Gene J. Puskar/AP FILE - A Dunkin' Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Dunkin’ is offering veterans and active military a free doughnut, no purchase required for in-store redemption only. Use their website to find one near you.

7 Brew Coffee

7 Brew, Milwaukee Business Journal

7 Brew Coffee is offering a 25 percent discount off any drink for veterans. Clickhere to find a location near you.

Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter's Coffee is offering a free medium drink today! The offer includes any drink on the menu, including the coffee chain’s new holiday menu and limited edition drinks.

To find a location near you, click here.

Applebee’s

Veterans can swing by Applebee’s for a free meal.

Meal options include:

- The classic bacon cheeseburger

-6-ounce top sirloin

-Chicken tenders platter

-Double crunch shrimp

-Fiesta lime chicken

- Oriental chicken salad

-Three-cheese chicken penne

You will also receive a $5 bounce-back card to be used within three weeks. Participating locations include Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Delafield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, and West Allis.

Chili’s

Chili's

Grab a free meal at Chili's! The Veterans Day deal applies to specific menu items and is only available in restaurants.

Meal options include:

-Chicken tenders and fries

-Quesadilla

-Burger and fries

-Soup or salad

Click here to find a location near you.

Outback Steakhouse

Courtesy of Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin' Onion and a Coca-Cola product with the purchase of any adult entrée.

Click here to find a location near you.

Red Lobster

Wilfredo Lee/AP A Red Lobster sign.

Grab a free order of Walt's Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw for dine-in at Red Lobster!

When: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To find a Red Lobster near you, click here.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is offering a free meal and beverage to all veterans and active-duty service members, as a part of its “Military Appreciation Night." To find a location near you, click here.

Cousins Subs

Grab a free 7.5-inch sub at any Cousins Subs location today! To find a location near you, click here.

Bar Louie

You can enjoy a free burger (excludes the Big Louie) at Bar Louie today! Upgrade to the Impossible Burger for $4. The offer is available for dine-in only. Visit the Bar Louie website for locations.

Not hungry? Here are some fun things you can do.

Catch a free movie at any Emagine Theatre

What you need:

Guests must provide either of the following types of military identification:

- Service ID Card

-Discharge Papers

Where:

Any Emagine Theatre Locations in Wisconsin

Tickets cannot be purchased in advance. You must redeem your ticket at the box office. For a full list of showings, click here.

Harley Davidson Museum

Milwaukee Business Journal Harley-Davidson Inc.'s headquarters on Milwaukee's west side.

The Harley Davidson Museum is offering free admission for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families today.

Motor Bar and Restaurant, connected to the Harley-Davidson Museum, is offering one complimentary meal (up to $14.95) with the purchase of a beverage on Veterans Day.

Get a free professional portrait and access to job resources

Saturn Lounge and Staffing Partners are collaborating to host a Free Professional Portrait Day! This event is designed to support veterans in their professional journeys by providing high-quality portraits that can be used for resumes, LinkedIn profiles, and other professional platforms.

Additionally, Staffing Partners will offer on-site job resources for veterans seeking employment or career advancement opportunities.

Where:

Staffing Partners, located at 2217 S 1st St, Milwaukee, WI 53207

When:

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. today

