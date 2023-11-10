Greendale Veterans Memorial will add another piece this weekend

GREENDALE, Wis. — In 2012, Vietnam veteran Tim Baranzyk decided it was about time for Greendale to have its own Veterans Memorial.

"Why we never had this before, I don't know," Baranzyk said.

It took six years to get city approval and to fundraise, but eventually, his dream came true. The Greendale Veterans Memorial sits on the corner of Southway and Broad.

"A thoroughfare for a lot of cars, it's always a reminder," Baranzyk said of the location. "Freedom is not free, you gotta remember the men and women that gave their lives."

For him, and many others, the memorial is a place for contemplation.

"It's making sure we can take care of the men and women and the kids of those of who fought, that put on that uniform, to help them whatever way he can," Baranzyk shared.

This weekend a new piece is being added to the memorial.

"On Saturday, Veteran's Day, we're going to be dedicating a POW-MIA plaque," Baranzyk said.

That ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the memorial. Baranzyk said it will last about 30 minutes.

