Army veteran Dave Harrell 'key player' for security at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — When you think of the Milwaukee Bucks, it's hard not to immediately picture some of the franchises biggest players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

However, one of the team's most important players isn't actually listed on the roster.

David Harrell is the arena security director for Fiserv Forum and has spent more than 20 years in the sports and entertainment industry.

“In security, you can't afford to have gaps in coverage, so his responsibilities are huge," Adam Stockwell, vice president of security for Fiserv Forum, said.

He never imagined working in security, but it was a perfect fit following his 20-year career in the Army.

“I enlisted when I was 17," Harrell recalled. "I signed up and didn't tell my parents anything. I forged their signature on my application, and they came to pick me up at 4 a.m. I woke her up and I said, I'm going to the Army today.”

Harrell retired as a first sergeant serving in a medical battalion.

Similar to his partnerships abroad where he set up mobile hospitals with different military units, much of his job now is still built on collaboration.

“We schedule a risk assessment for each event," Harrell shared. "We work with the Fusion Center for the Milwaukee Police Department, the FBI, and the Secret Service.”

“The man went to war for his country and came out on the other side," Stockwell added. "We're so fortunate to have him in that role and be able to lead our lead our team on a daily basis just like he let his troops back during the Iraq war.”

While Harrell has built a life around keeping others safe, he shared he's proudest of his two daughters who are currently enlisted.

His eldest graduated from West Point 12 years ago and is based in Qatar working as a battalion commander. His other daughter graduated from the Naval Academy and works at the Pentagon.

