@TheTable: Navigating the cost of long-term care

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.
Kenneth Munson, CEO of Community Care, Inc., helps us navigate the costs of long-term care.
Posted at 10:31 PM, May 03, 2023
To live out our later years independently is something we all hope to do. But for many individuals with fixed incomes, long-term care can be a financial burden to navigate.

Kenneth Munson, CEO of Community Care Inc., joined TMJ4 At The Table on Wednesday to tell us how we can navigate the costs of long-term care.

