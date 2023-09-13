@TheTable: Milwaukee leaders looking at what city would look like without 794 bridges

The Department of Transportation and the City of Milwaukee are looking at what Milwaukee could be like without 794's East-West bridges.

There are a few options on the table, so, to sort out the pros and cons, Mark Gottlieb joined us At The Table on Tuesday.

As the Associate Director of the Institute for Physical Infrastructure and Transportation at UWM, functionality is key. One of the options is to tear down and make the space between the downtown and Third Ward more connected.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

