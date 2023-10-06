@TheTable: Donald Driver's children's book series 'Quickie' to hit the theatre stage

MILWAUKEE — His life story is now set for the stage.

On Thursday, Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver joined us "At The Table" along with playwright Gloria Bond Cluine to discuss Dream, Quickie, Dream.

The 70-minute play makes its world premiere on October 6, 2023, courtesy of First Stage and Marcus Performing Arts Center.

To learn more and get tickets, visit firststage.org.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment weeknights at 10 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip