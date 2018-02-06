Appleton military mom dresses as school mascot in surprise homecoming

APPLETON – An elementary school in Appleton helped a mom who just returned home from the military, surprise her son during lunchtime at school – and his reaction is priceless!

On Saturday, McKinley Elementary School posted a video of the special homecoming and it has gone viral on the internet.

The mom was dressed in the school’s jaguar mascot costume. In the video, the mom is seen walking through the lunch room "high-fiving" students and then she sat down at her son’s table.

She took off the mascot’s head and then her son ran around to the other side of the lunch table to give a big hug.

The school posted about the reunion on their Facebook page:

“Military mom returns....and definitely pulls off a surprise homecoming to remember! Jake did NOT see this coming...so glad we finally purchased the mascot. BEST.USE.EVER. This serves as an amazing reminder of the sacrifice our men and women in the military endure, and the children/family who miss them so...THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!”

You can watch the full reunion below: