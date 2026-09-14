American Family Field teases announcement for Kenny Chesney concert in July 2027

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is teasing a return to Milwaukee's American Family Field next summer, with the potential for some major opening acts.

In a post on social media, Chesney shared credentials of the "Vibe Room 2027," and then American Family Field shared a teaser saying "Open invite to The Vibe Room...delivered Tuesday with a July 10 date.

Alongside Chesney's teaser, he shared credentials of past tours, including his "Brothers of the Sun" tour with Tim McGraw in 2012, his tour with Eric Church in 2018, plus a logo for Sheryl Crow, "OD" for Old Dominion and one for Graylen James.

It's not clear who would join Chesney for his show in Milwaukee. He's played the city 14 times in the past dating back to Summerfest in the early 2000s. He was last here in 2024 at American Family Field. Lately, he's been doing a run of shows at The Sphere.