22-year-old Milwaukee man found dead after motorcycle crash in the Town of Grafton

GRAFTON -- A 22-year-old man from Milwaukee died in a motorcycle accident in Ozaukee County on Saturday evening.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on CTH V, just north of STH 60 in the Town of Grafton.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, one of their deputies was trying to catch up the man who was speeding. The Sheriff's Office says this was not a police pursuit.

The deputy lost sight of it, then located the crashed motorcycle further up the road.

The Sheriff's Office says the man was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson and slipped on a turn north of Highway 60 near Grafton, lost control and crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Grafton Police Department. An autopsy is pending.