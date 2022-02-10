2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update: Table After Day 5

TEAM USA MEDAL RACE UPDATES

Lindsey Jacobellis found the finish line first Wednesday in her fifth Games appearance to capture the elusive snowboard cross gold she’s been pursuing for nearly two decades. At 36, Jacobellis is the oldest Olympic snowboarding medalist in history.

Team USA sits in the 2022 Winter Olympics' top 10 for medals with seven, one behind the Canadians in total medals.

Norway's 10 medals are three more than the United States as the two top medal-collecting nations in Winter Olympics history continue their top-tier statuses.

Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals in 2018 with nine, but have now not claimed a Day 1 medal at consecutive Olympics.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Standings After Day 5

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Russia 2 3 6 11 Norway 4 2 4 10 Austria 2 4 4 10 Germany 5 3 0 8 Canada 1 2 5 8 Sweden 4 1 2 7 Netherlands 3 3 1 7 Italy 2 4 1 7 United States 1 5 1 7 France 1 5 0 6

