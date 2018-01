SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- One person was injured after a garage fire broke out in the 1500 block of North Avenue in Sheboygan on Friday night, at approximately 7:12 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene saw the fire had spread to the living area and was threatening the next door home.

One person was injured and was sent to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

All other residents, including two dogs, were found safe from the two homes.

Multiple agencies, including 30 firefighters, the Town of Sheboygan, Kohler fire departments, WPS, Alliant Energy, Sheboygan police, were involved in putting this fire out.

The fire remains under investigation.