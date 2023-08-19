Muskego Way neighborhood gets half million dollars poured in for home improvements

MILWAUKEE, Wis — More than a half million dollars were poured into a neighborhood on Milwaukee’s south side for some much need improvements Saturday.

In total 18 homes in Muskego Way are getting remodeled as a part of Block Build MKE led by Revitalize Milwaukee. The organization’s CEO Lynnea Katze-Petted said 650 people were onsite Saturday to help do anything from build porches, update kitchens and baths, to making accessibility modifications.

“It really does take a village,” she said. “They're incredibly inspirational and I couldn't do it without them but I feel like I get just as much from them as the homeowners."

One homeowner in particular is being credited with getting the organizations attention. After seeing the decline in her neighborhood Carmen Lezama decided to get her community together to speak up.

“I never really imagined this big gift that we’re getting but now I thank god for this,” Lezama said. “I feel very appreciative of those people that are doing the work.”

Saturday mark's the 19th Block Build completed by the group and was made possible by sponsorships from 45 different companies.

All repairs and upgrades were free and were slated to be completed in 48 hours.