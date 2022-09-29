Mukwonago earns Team of the Week honors with huge win

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mukwonago had what could be the game of the year, beating Arrowhead by one, stopping a two-point conversion late.

"It was an amazing game. It was a huge game going into it. They’re a good team, a good program. We had crazy energy," quarterback Evan Herbig says.

Mukwonago is the number one ranked team in the state for a reason.

"We know we have that target on our back, but we just keep improving. We come out here and know what we need to do," linebacker Riley Fischer says.

"It means all the work we put in during the offseason, just grinding on our time and putting in the work on this field is paying off. It’s a great feeling," running back Wynn Stang says.

Lance Allan asks, “What’s it like being the number-one team in the state and having that target on your back?”

“It’s definitely a lot of pressure,” Herbig says. “But we kind of like it. It gives us another reason to come out here and work harder and keep trying every day. I like being number one. It’s a good feeling.”

Running back Wynn Stang is second in the state with nearly 1,500 yards rushing.

"Honestly, I really don't care whatsoever," Stang says. “I’m just happy we’re winning and clicking on all cylinders. That’s all I’m really here for, to be honest with you.”

And the team's personality is...

“I say we’re just crazy," Herbig says. “Our sideline goes nuts. Our defense is hooting and hollering. On offense, we try to keep chill, but it’s hard to. We just always have our energy up. I’d say just crazy.”

"It's definitely very crazy at times,” Fischer says. “I think a lot of actually starts with the coaches and then we get riled up from them.”

The 4-0 Indians will try to remain unbeaten when they host 2-2 Oconomowoc Friday.

